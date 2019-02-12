Video and Photos: Liverpool travel to Marbella

Liverpool travelled to Marbella yesterday for a warm weather training camp.

The Reds have no fixtures until they face Bayern Munich at Anfield a week today in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has taken the opportunity to whisk his players away for some sunshine. The squad will spend four days in Spain, before heading back to Merseyside to prepare for the Bayern match.

You can see the Liverpool players making their way to Marbella below.

From Merseyside to Marbella pic.twitter.com/Pqk1BTLUki — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 11, 2019