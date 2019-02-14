Video and Photos: Liverpool’s third day of training in Marbella

Liverpool have been training today on the penultimate day of their mid-season camp in Marbella.

The Reds were once again put through their paces in Spain by manager Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff.

Goalkeepers Alisson Becker and Simon Mignolet were forming defensive walls of their own in front of the sandstone boundaries behind their goals. Brazil international Alisson dived high to his left to tip one shot over the bar.

You can see a selection of photos and video footage from Day 3’s training session below.