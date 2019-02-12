Video and Photos: Man Utd arrive to play PSG
Manchester United have arrived at Old Trafford for this evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain.
You can see caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players walking down the tunnel towards the home dressing room in the video and photos below.
The Norwegian boss cut a very relaxed figure and appeared to be enjoying soaking up the atmosphere as he stepped of the team bus to make his way into the stadium.
