Video and Photos: Spurs train ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash

Tottenham Hotspur have been training in front of the cameras at their Hotspur Way base today as they prepare to face Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in tomorrow’s last-16 first leg.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side head into the tie without key men Harry Kane (ankle) and Dele Alli (hamstring), who were both absent from today’s session.

Those who are available went through a warm up and some passing drills for the benefit of the media.

You can see below video footage and photos of Spurs preparing to face Dortmund.