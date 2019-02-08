Video and Photos: Trent Alexander-Arnold back in Liverpool training ahead of Bournemouth game

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been seen in action on the training ground at Melwood today as he prepares to return to action.

The England international has been sidelined with a knee injury in recent weeks, leaving James Milner and Jordan Henderson to operate as makeshift right-backs in his absence.

Manager Jurgen Klopp and his medical team will now have to decide whether to press him into action against Bournemouth this weekend.

The German hinted that he might stick with his makeshift options because he is reluctant to rush Alexander-Arnold back after a four-week layoff.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: “Trent trained yesterday for the first time and didn’t mention any issues or any problems. After four weeks for a first session, we need to see what we do there.”

You can see video footage and photos of Alexander-Arnold back in full training below.

Key fitness updates from both sides, ahead of #LIVBOU. 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 8, 2019