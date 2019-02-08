Video: Premier League player of the month Marcus Rashford’s January highlights

Manchester United have celebrated Marcus Rashford being named as the Premier League’s player of the month for January by putting together a compilation of his highlights from the month.

Academy product Rashford, aged 21, scored three goals in four Premier League games for the Red Devils last month, including scoring the winners in back-to-back games against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.

You can see Rashford’s goals and more of his January highlights in the video below.