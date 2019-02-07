Video: Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos sent off against Aberdeen for the third time this season

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off for the fourth time this season – and the third time against Aberdeen – in last night’s Scottish Premiership game at Pittodrie.

Before his dismissal, the Colombian star had already scored two goals to help Steven Gerrard’s side to a 2-4 victory.

Early in the second half, Morelos tangled with Dons defender Scott McKenna. The pair appeared to aim kicks at each other during a challenge and were both show red cards.

You can see the incident in the video below.