Video: Rio Ferdinand relives his goal for Man Utd vs Liverpool

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has been reliving one of his goals against Liverpool.

In the build-up to Sunday’s clash between the old rivals, Ferdinand spent some time at Carrington.

He spoke about his powerful left-footed finish, which was United’s second goal in a 2-0 win over Rafa Benitez’s Reds in 2006.

Ferdinand joked that he likes to share footage of the goal when he is getting abuse from Liverpool supporters.

He branded it an “unbelievable goal” in front of the Stretford End.