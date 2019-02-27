Video: Romelu Lukaku gives Man Utd the lead at Crystal Palace

Manchester United are sitting pretty in pink at Selhurst Park after Romelu Lukaku gave them the lead over Crystal Palace in this evening’s Premier League fixture.

The Belgian striker broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute with a low curling shot from the edge of the penalty area after a marauding run into the box by left-back Luke Shaw.

Lukaku will be hoping the goal can help him force his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team on a more regular basis through the current injury crisis and beyong.

You can see Lukaku’s goal against Palace in the video below.