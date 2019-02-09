Video: Scenes at the final whistle as Liverpool beat Bournemouth

Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield this afternoon.

Back-to-back draws for the Reds had seen Manchester City go top on goal difference. But with City not in action until tomorrow, Jurgen Klopp’s side return to top spot today.

The German celebrated the win emphatically, repeatedly punching the air in the direction of all sides of the stadium.

You can see that and more scenes from after the final whistle in the videos below.

