Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool

These were the scenes at full-time after Manchester United and Liverpool played out a goalless draw at Old Trafford earlier today.

United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp played out a strange sequences of handshakes, embraces and pats without actually making eye contact with each other.

On the pitch, there were jovial exchanges and hugs between Klopp and United stars Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

You can the vents that followed the final whistle in today’s game in the video below.