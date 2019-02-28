Video: Scenes at the final whistle as Man Utd win at Crystal Palace

These were the scenes at full-time after Manchester United recorded a 1-3 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last night.

After shaking hands with Palace counterpart Roy Hodgson, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer strode onto the pitch to congratulate his players. There was some sneaky chat with Michael Carrick on the way.

The Norwegian boss then joined his players in walking over to see the travelling support.

There was a big smile from debutant James Garner, who shared a joke with fellow youngster Tahith Chong.