Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Spurs beat Leicester

These were the scenes after the final whistle in today’s Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.

Spurs emerged as 3-1 winners at Wembley, courtesy of goals from Davinson Sanchez, Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son.

You can see the victorious Tottenham players making their way down the tunnel after a hard-fought victory in the video below. There’s a handshake between Victor Wanyama and Hugo Lloris, who saved a penalty when his side were only 1-0 up.