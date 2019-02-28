Video: Solskjaer hints James Garner will play vs Southampton
Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated the young midfielder James Garner will play against Southampton this weekend.
The 17-year-old defensive midfielder, who Solskjaer has compared to Michael Carrick, came off the bench to make his first-team debut in the closing stages of last night’s win at Crystal Palace.
Solskjaer has now hinted that a second senior appearance will not be far away for Garner.
Speaking in his post-match interview, the Norwegian boss said: “There will be more chances for Jimmy. We might even see him on Saturday against Southampton again.”
After making his #MUFC debut on Wednesday night, Ole says another appearance may be just around the corner for @JGarnerr96… pic.twitter.com/Y2qVyhTLiv
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 28, 2019