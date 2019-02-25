Video: Solskjaer, Shaw, McTominay & Smalling discuss Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and man of the match Luke Shaw were among the players to give their thoughts on yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool in interviews with the club’s in-house TV channel.

Surprise starter Scott McTominay, who was drafted in to replace the injured Nemanja Matic, and defender Chris Smalling also faced the cameras.

You can hear what they all had to say about the goalless encounter with United’s old rivals in the video below.