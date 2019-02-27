Video: Spurs arrive at Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur’s players and coaching staff have arrived at Stamford Bridge ahead of this evening’s clash with rivals Chelsea.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino can be seen leading the squad in to the away dressing room to begin their final preparations for kick-off in the video below.

The Argentine boss was followed by his players, including Danny Rose, Christian Eriksen and Erik Lamela.

Bringing up the rear was star striker Harry Kane, who starts a second successive game following his six-week layoff with an ankle injury.