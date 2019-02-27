Video: Spurs train ahead of Chelsea game

Tottenham Hotspur were in action at their Hotspur Way training ground yesterday as they went through their final preparations ahead of this evening’s clash with Chelsea.

Spurs face the beaten Carabao Cup finalists at Stamford Bridge this evening and will be seeking to bounce back from their defeat at Burnley last weekend.

The session started with Heung-min Son conducting a less than favourable analysis of Juan Foyth’s first touch!

It was then time for the session, with Eric Dier (tonsillitis) and Dele Alli (hamstring) still absent.

You can see Spurs training in the video below.