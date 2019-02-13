Video: Spurs warm up ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash

Tottenham Hotspur have completed their pre-game warm up ahead of this evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Borussia Dortmund.

The north Londoners were out on the pitch at Wembley to go through their final preparations and get ready to face the Bundesliga side.

Argentine youngster Juan Foyth was stretching his muscles ahead of a first Champions League appearance of the season.

The match gets underway at 8pm.

You can see footage from the Spurs warm up below.