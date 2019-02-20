Video: Toni Rudiger says Chelsea players feel mental strain of listening to Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea’s players are feeling the mental strain of extra sessions organised by coach Maurizio Sarri in an attempt to address their slump, according to defender Antonio Rudiger

A poor run of results and performances have seen pressure mount on Sarri. The Italian has responded by bringing his players in for extra sessions on the morning of games.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League game against Malmo, Rudiger said: “It’s the same if you sit in the school the whole time listening to someone. Of course, sometimes, it gets mental, but at the end of the day you have to do your job.”

But the Germany international claims Sarri retains the support of his squad and that the team are still playing for their boss.

He told reporters: “You always play for your manager, but you want results. You want to win. No player on earth likes to have the kind of run we’ve had.”

