Video: Tottenham 3-0 Borussia Dortmund (goals and highlights)

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in last night’s Champions League last-16 first leg at Wembley.

Second-half goals from Heung-min Son, Jan Vertonghen and substitute Fernando Llorente gave Mauricio Pochettino’s side a commanding lead to take to Signal Iduna Park for second leg.

Vertonghen starred, providing the assist for Son’s opener with a cross two minutes after half-time and adding a goal of his own in the 83rd minute.

You can see match highlights, including all three Spurs goals, in the video below.