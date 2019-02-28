Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold approves his new ‘Scouser In Our Team’

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has given his new chant the thumbs-up.

The club’s supporters aired a new song in Alexander-Arnold’s honour during the win over Watford at Anfield last night.

Posting on social media, the England international thanked the fans for the song and, paraphrasing the lyrics, said: “Proud to be the Scouser in this team.”

Set the tune of Anfield favourite And Now You’re Gonna Believe Us, the Alexander-Arnold chant goes:

He’s Alexander-Arnold,

He’s Alexander-Arnold,

He’s Alexander-Arnold,

The Scouser in our team.

Proud to be the Scouser in this team Thank you for my song 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/goDwPmukjG — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) February 27, 2019