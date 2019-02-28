Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold approves his new ‘Scouser In Our Team’
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has given his new chant the thumbs-up.
The club’s supporters aired a new song in Alexander-Arnold’s honour during the win over Watford at Anfield last night.
Posting on social media, the England international thanked the fans for the song and, paraphrasing the lyrics, said: “Proud to be the Scouser in this team.”
Set the tune of Anfield favourite And Now You’re Gonna Believe Us, the Alexander-Arnold chant goes:
He’s Alexander-Arnold,
He’s Alexander-Arnold,
He’s Alexander-Arnold,
The Scouser in our team.
Proud to be the Scouser in this team
Thank you for my song
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) February 27, 2019
