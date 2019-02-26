Video: Unai Emery says Denis Suarez is not fit enough to play a full match

Arsenal coach Unai Emery says January signing Denis Suarez is still not fit enough to play a full match.

The on-loan Barcelona midfielder has had to settle for cameo appearances from the bench so far, and that looks set to continue against Bournemouth tomorrow evening.

One man who could start the game is Mesut Ozil, who is set to be brought back into Emery’s team after being bench for last weekend’s win over Southampton.

You can see Emery talking in his pre-match press conference in the video below.