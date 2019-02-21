Video: Unai Emery tells Mesut Ozil to stop missing training

Arsenal coach Unai Emery has told playmaker Mesut Ozil to stop missing training through illness and injury in order to take up a prominent role in his squad.

The German star has been a peripheral figure for the Gunners of late, starting only four matches since November 11.

But in his press conference ahead of this evening’s Europa League last-32 second leg against BATE Borisov, Emery said Ozil holds the key to becoming an important player.

He said: “Firstly, the key is in his hand. And he is working very well this week.

“I ask him in our conversations to be consistent. To be available for us in training. When you can train with regularity and consistency, you can help us in the games. Now I think this week is good for all the players because we are in an important moment of the season.

“I am looking at him in training like we want. I know he wants [to play]. But he needs to be consistent, be available for training, for the matches. Without the injuries, without being sick. Like that, I think we can see the best Mesut with us.”