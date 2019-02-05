Wayne Rooney says Mauricio Pochettino is the right guy for Man Utd, if not Solskjaer

Wayne Rooney says Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino should be Manchester United’s next manager – if his former club decide against giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the job on a permanent basis.

The ex-United skipper says he would like to see Solskjaer – unbeaten in 10 games in charge so far – continue his good form and get a shot at the job for a longer period of time.

But if results dip or the Old Trafford hierarchy don’t want Solskjaer to become Jose Mourinho’s permanent successor, Rooney is tipping Pochettino as the man for the job.

He told CNN: “It’d be nice to see Ole Gunnar continue with this form and get a shot at the job on a permanent basis.

“But if not, if the club go to choose from somewhere else, then I think Pochettino would be the right guy,” added United’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Pochettino is one of the frontrunners for the United job. He was the leading candidate immediately after Mourinho’s sacking, until it became clear that the Red Devils intended to appoint a caretaker manager.

The Argentine coach, who has previously managed Espanyol and Southampton, has been in charge of Spurs since 2014 and is under contract until 2023.