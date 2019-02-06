West Ham investigating racist abuse aimed at Liverpool’s Mo Salah

West Ham United are investigating claims that Liverpool’s Mo Salah was racially abused during Monday night’s 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

A video posted on social media appears to show Salah being targeted by a section of home fans while he was taking a corner.

The abuse including comments related to Salah being Muslim.

One person can be heard branding the Egypt international a “f**king Muslim c**t”, among other insults.

A statement issued by the Hammers this lunchtime says the club has “a zero tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behaviour”.

It added: “Anyone identified committing an offence will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium.

“There is no place for this kind of behaviour at our stadium.”

You can see the video that has sparked the investigation below.

In a tweet accompanying the video, Twitter user Sádat Yazdani said: “I went to watch West Ham vs Liverpool and I was disgusted by what I was hearing. People like this deserve no place in our society let alone football matches.”

The footage contains offensive language.