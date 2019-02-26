Will Brendan Rodgers be bringing his Liverpool envelopes to Leicester?

Leicester City look set to appoint Brendan Rodgers as their new manager.

The former Liverpool boss has told Celtic that he wants to leave, and the Scottish champions have given him permission to talk to the Foxes.

With a return to the Premier League on the cards the big question is: will Rodgers be bringing his infamous envelopes with him?

During fly-on-the-wall documentary Being: Liverpool, Rodgers was seen brandishing three envelopes and telling his squad that each contained the name of a player who would let the team down over the course of the upcoming season.

You can see that moment in the video below.

But in a subsequent interview, Rodgers claimed that there were no names in the envelopes.

Having revealed the secret behind his managerial magic, it is possible the Leicester players will escape the envelopes.