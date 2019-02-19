Xherdan Shaqiri looks ahead to special game

Liverpool attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is looking forward to a special game against his former club Bayern Munich tonight.

The Switzerland international, aged 27, joined Bayern from Basel in an €11.6m deal in 2016. He made 81 appearances and scored 17 goals before being offloaded to Inter Milan for €15m in January 2015.

With kick-off in this evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg just a few hours away, Shaqiri posted a photo of him performing a folded arm goal celebration for both clubs.

He wrote: “Special game for me tonight against my old club.”