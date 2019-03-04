Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to make comeback vs Derby U23s

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is pencilled in to play his first game in 11 months against Derby County under-23s this week.

The England international is closing in on a return to full fitness from the serious knee injury he sustained in the Champions League semi-final win over Roma last April.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, aged 25, damaged cruciate and medial ligaments, plus the tendons to his hamstring. He was expected to be sidelined for at least 12 months, but is currently on course to return slightly ahead of schedule.

The Reds are now ready to give Oxlade-Chamberlain some playing time to start building his match fitness.

While the under-23s are in action against Everton in the so-called mini-derby this evening, the former Arsenal man will be held back for a fixture that will have less likelihood of crunching tackles flying around.

That means he should feature for Neil Critchley’s side against the Rams’ youngsters on Friday evening.