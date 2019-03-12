Alexandre Lacazette now available to face Rennes

Arsenal will have striker Alexandre Lacazette available to face Rennes after his suspension was reduced.

The Frenchman was due to miss both legs of the Europa League last-16 tie, but can now play in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium after UEFA reduced his ban to two matches.

Lacazette was sent-off in the first leg of the last-32 tie against BATE Borisov for elbowing Aleksandar Filipovic. He sat out the second leg and the 3-1 defeat in Rennes last week.

His return will be a welcome boost to Unai Emery’s squad as they seek to overturn the first leg deficit to progress to the quarter-finals.

Arsenal had appealed against the decision to ban Lacazette for an additional two games beyond the mandatory one-match ban for a red card.

UEFA announced this afternoon that the appeal has been “partially upheld” and that the final game of his suspension for “serious rough play” had now been dropped.