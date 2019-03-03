Alexis Sanchez injury update

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an injury update on forward Alexis Sanchez – and he fears the Chile international may have sustained knee ligament damage during yesterday’s win over Southampton.

Sanchez, aged 30, was due to undergo a scan today to determine what damage has been done.

The former Arsenal man was forced off early in the second half of the game at Old Trafford. He was replaced by substitute Diogo Dalot after taking an awkward knock in the penalty area.

While the extent of the injury is not yet know, Solskjaer does not sound optimistic about the nature of the problem.

Asked about the severity of the injury, the United interim boss told United’s website: “We don’t know yet. He got a knock on his knee. It might be his ligaments. We’ll do the scan tomorrow.

“Hopefully, it won’t be too bad but we won’t know until we’ve done the scans. Of course, we’ll have to wait until then.”

Sanchez’s injury could be offset by the imminent return of Anthony Martial. The French forward, who was the preferred option on the left of Solskjaer’s front-three before picking up an injury in the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, is nearing a return to action.