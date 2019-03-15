Alexis Sanchez pencilled in for return against Everton or Man City

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is expected to return from injury towards the end of April.

The Chile international is pencilled in to make his comeback in the game against Everton on April 21 or the derby clash with Manchester City on April 24.

Sanchez sustained a knee injury in the 3-2 win over Southampton at Old Trafford.

He has not yet resumed training on grass and has been allowed to spend some time in Barcelona, where he previously played and lived.

But the former Arsenal man is due back at Carrington next week and caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that United fans will see the attacker again before the end of the season.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, Solskjaer said: ““He’s coming back on Sunday. He’s not been on grass yet, so he’s been seeing his people in Barcelona.

“So he’s still a few weeks away, yeah, but if we get to around Everton, [Manchester] City, Chelsea, that period, he’ll probably be available. Hopefully [that is the case].”

Sanchez has been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford of late. Aided by injuries to other players, he had been enjoying a run in the team and was starting to play himself into form before picking up an injury of his own.