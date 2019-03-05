Alexis Sanchez ruled out for up to six weeks

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez will be sidelined for between four and six weeks, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The Chile international, aged 30, picked up a knee injury during last weekend’s win over Southampton at Old Trafford.

In his post-match comments, Solskjaer revealed that he feared Sanchez had sustained ligament damage. A scan has since been carried out and confirmed the extent of the injury.

Speaking at his press conference in France this afternoon ahead of the Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, Solskjaer revealed that the ex-Arsenal man will be out for up to six weeks.

He told reporters: “He might be out for, it was a bad knee injury, so if it is four weeks or six weeks. Hopefully he will recover quickly.”

That could mean Sanchez is out of action until mid-April. In that case, he would miss the Premier League clash with his former club, the FA Cup quarter-final and league game against Wolves, and clashes with Watford and West Ham United.

His layoff will be alleviated slightly by the fact that the international break will take up a two-week chunk of his absence.