Ander Herrera reacts to Man Utd’s defeat at Wolves

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has posted on social media in the wake of the FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Red Devils crashed out of the competition with a 2-1 loss at Molineux on Saturday evening.

Herrera was marking his return from the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since last month’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool, and the 400th appearance of his professional career.

But he and his team-mates were unable to get a result that would have allowed Herrera to celebrate his achievement.

Writing on Twitter, Herrera said: “In spite of the disappointing result last night, I am happy to be back on the pitch and to reach my 400th official game.”