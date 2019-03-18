Skip to main content

Ander Herrera reacts to Man Utd’s defeat at Wolves

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has posted on social media in the wake of the FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Red Devils crashed out of the competition with a 2-1 loss at Molineux on Saturday evening.

Herrera was marking his return from the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since last month’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool, and the 400th appearance of his professional career.

But he and his team-mates were unable to get a result that would have allowed Herrera to celebrate his achievement.

Writing on Twitter, Herrera said: “In spite of the disappointing result last night, I am happy to be back on the pitch and to reach my 400th official game.”