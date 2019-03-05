Antonio Valencia makes a mockery of claims he’s sidelined with a calf injury

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has called into question the claims that he is currently sidelined with a calf injury.

The skipper has barely featured for United since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge in December. The Norwegian boss recently said that Valencia is recovering from a calf injury.

Valencia is now in his native Ecuador working on his recovery, but has posted a video showing him doing what looks like a full speed sprint on a beach.

If he is able capable of running at that speed, it raises doubts of what sort of injury he is carrying that would prevent him from working at Carrington.

You can see Valencia training on the beach in the video below.