Antonio Valencia reacts to the news that Man Utd are not extending his contract

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia looks set to leave the club at the end of the season.

A deadline for the Red Devils to extend his contract passed yesterday evening.

The Old Trafford hierarchy declined to take up their option to keep the Ecuadorian right-back on their books until June 2020.

With the deadline having passed, Valencia took to social media with what appeared to be the start of a long goodbye.

He indicated he is hoping to force his way back into the team before the end of the season.

Valencia wrote: “Lago Agrio is a very humble town in Ecuador. When I was a child, I never imagined travel to Europe.

“Thanks to God for letting me play 10 years in the best club in the world: @ManUtd. Now I am focused on my recovery so I can end the season playing at Old Trafford!”