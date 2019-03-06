Arsenal confirm squad (and maybe their starting XI) for Rennes game

Arsenal have confirmed their travelling squad for tomorrow evening’s Europa League last-16 first leg clash with Rennes.

Coach Unai Emery has taken 18 players to France, which means the travelling party is also his matchday squad for the game.

Striker Alexandre Lacazette is suspended and does not make the trip.

Youngster Eddie Nketiah was on the plane. His inclusion in place of Lacazette is the only change to he matchday squad for last weekend’s north London derby draw with Tottenham Hotspur, so Emery has picked a full-strength.

The format in which the Gunners have presented the travelling squad, with Petr Cech at the head of the list and Bernd Leno sitting 12th, looks suspiciously like it might give a clue to the starting XI for Thursday night’s game.

Lucas Torreira, who is suspended for the Premier League games after his red card against Spurs, is featured in the top 11 names, which adds further weight to the theory.

On that basis, Ainsley Maitland-Niles would start at right-back, with Nacho Monreal at left-back.

Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan would be providing the ammunition for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack.