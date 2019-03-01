Arsenal confirm two players are fit to face Spurs

Arsenal have confirmed that injury doubts Laurent Koscielny and Stephan Lichtsteiner are both fit for this weekend’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Skipper Koscielny picked up a knock during the midweek thrashing of Bournemouth, but the French centre-back has resumed full training ahead of the derby and is available to coach Unai Emery.

Veteran right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner missed the 5-1 win over the Cherries with a minor back injury he sustained against Southampton last weekend.

The Switzerland international, aged 35, is also back in full training and in contention to feature against Spurs.

Many Arsenal fans would no doubt prefer to see boyhood Gooner Carl Jenkinson, who made a rare start against Bournemouth in the absence of Lichtsteiner and long-term injury absentee Hector Bellerin, keep his place in the team for the derby.

Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) are all recovering from surgery on their injuries and are unavailable.