Arsenal play Napoli in Europa League quarter-final

Arsenal have been drawn against Napoli in their Europa League quarter-final.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said he want to avoided a tie against his former club, and has done so, but it is the Gunners who will go up against the Serie A side.

That means the north Londoners were go up against their goalkeeper David Ospina, who is on loan in Naples.

The only previous meetings between Arsenal and Napoli were in the 2013/14 Champions League group stage. Each team won their home game 2-0, so the teams go into this tie with a symmetrical record against each other.

Unai Emery’s Gunners won 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium last night to turn their last-16 tie against Rennes on its head after a 3-1 defeat in France.

Napoli beat Red Bull Salzburg, despite a 3-1 defeat in Austria last night.

Whichever team wins this tie will face the winners of the Derbi de la Comunitat – Villarreal vs Valencia – in the semi-finals.

Europa League quarter final draw

Napoli vs Arsenal

Villarreal vs Valencia

Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Slavia Prague vs Chelsea