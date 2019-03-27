Arsenal players react to disastrous final 6 minutes

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner has been reflecting on Switzerland’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark, in which the Swiss let a three-goal lead slip in the final 10 minutes.

The Swiss were 3-0 up and cruising going into the 84th minutes, with Xhaka having scored one of the goals.

But goals from Mathias Jorgensen, Christian Gytkjaer and Henrik Dalsgaard in the closing stages of the game saw the Danes draw level and grab a point.

Writing on Twitter after the game, Lichtsteiner was disappointed by philosophical.

He said: “80 good minutes. Too bad about the 2 points given away. An experience every player has to make at some point in his career. Let’s keep growing and fighting.”

Xhaka said on Instagram: “Amazing feeling to play at home in Basel… and to score as well. A shame at the end we didn’t get the win but we will be back.”