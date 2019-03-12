Arsenal starlet gets first international call-up

Arsenal youngster Daniel Ballard has won his first senior international call-up with Northern Ireland.

The 19-year-old is an under-21 international, but has been named in Michael O’Neill’s senior squad for the forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Estonia and Belarus.

Ballard is yet to make his first-team debut for the Gunners, but has established himself as a regular for the under-23 side.

He has four caps for Northern Ireland Under-21s following a rapid promotion from the Under-19s.

The young centre-back now has the opportunity to stake his claim as one of the long-term successors to Rangers’ Gareth McAuley and Hearts’ Aaron Hughes, who are both now aged 39.

After naming Ballard in one of his squads for the first time, manager O’Neill said: “Daniel Ballard has had a rapid rise with us. He was in the under-19s last year and did very well and we promoted him to the under-21s for the last few games of their campaign and he’s been playing regularly at Arsenal at under-23 level.

“We are bringing him in for the experience as well but it’s an indication of where we are at the moment as both Gareth McAuley and Aaron Hughes aren’t going to go on forever and neither are playing regularly at their clubs as well.

“So I thought it was important to bring Daniel in because within the next 12-18 months he has the potential to be a regular in the squad.”

Ballard was born in Stevenage, but qualifies for Northern Ireland through his mother.

His Arsenal Under-23s coach Freddie Ljungberg was among the first to congratulate him on his call-up.