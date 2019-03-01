Arsenal stars feeling patriotic on March 1
It looks like it is going to be a patriotic day at Arsenal’s London Colney day today.
A couple of players have already posted on social media this morning to mark national festivities.
Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey tweeted to mark St David’s Day. He posted an illustration of a daffodil to celebrate the patron saint of Wales.
Dydd Gwyl Dewi Hapus pic.twitter.com/deiQaEVHZP
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) March 1, 2019
Meanwhile, his team-mate Sead Kolasinac is celebrating Bosnian independence day, which celebrates the independence referendum that finished on March 1, 1992.
Happy March 1st Independence Day of Bosnia and Herzegovina! Domovino, sretan ti Dan nezavisnosti! #BiH #bosniaandherzegowina #proudtobebosnian #mojazemlja pic.twitter.com/r84NIzMVqT
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) March 1, 2019