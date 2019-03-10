Arsenal troll Man Utd with Unai’s At The Wheel tweet

Arsenal took aim at beaten opponents Manchester United after today’s Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners ended United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unbeaten domestic record with a 2-0 victory today.

After the final whistle, Arsenal’s official Twitter account couldn’t resist poking fun at the hype around Norwegian by adopting the Red Devils’ Ole’s At The Wheel chant for their own means.

Hijacking the song, which is set to the tune of The Stone Roses’ Waterfall, they tweeted: “Unai’s at the wheel… 😉.”