Arsenal vs Rennes: early team news
Arsenal team news
Arsenal attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan remains an injury doubt ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League last-16 second leg against Rennes.
The Armenia international missed last weekend’s win over Manchester United due to a minor back strain. The Gunners have confirmed that he is being assessed to determine whether he can feature on Thursday evening.
Unai Emery’s side collapsed to a 3-1 first leg defeat following Sokratis Papastathopoulos’ red card. The Greek centre-back is suspended for tomorrow’s game as a result of being sent-off for a second bookable offence.
But Alexandre Lacazette is unexpectedly available after the last game of his three-match suspension was overturned by UEFA.
Rennes team news
Rennes welcome back M’Baye Niang and Hamari Traoré, who were both suspended for the first leg.
Jakob Johansson, a substitute last week, misses out due to injury, while Jordan Siebatcheu remains sidelned.
The 16-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is included in the travelling squad.
Rennes travelling squad
Badiashile, Koubek, Gertmonas, Zeffane, Da Silva, Mexer, Doumbia, Bensebaini, Gelin, Traoré, Grenier, Lea-Siliki, André, Hunou, Camavinga, Bourigeaud, Sarr, Ben Arfa, Niang, Del Castillo.