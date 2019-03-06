Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil takes fresh swipe at Germany over Jerome Boateng axe

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has taken aim at the Germany national team over their decision to axe Jerome Boateng.

Coach Joachim Low has informed Boateng and his Bayern Munich team-mates Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels that they will no longer be considered for international duty.

Low says he wants 2019 to be a fresh start for his squad following the humiliation at the 2018 World Cup, and Boateng and Hummels, both aged 30, and 29-year-old Muller, will not be part of his plans going forward.

Ozil, who quit international football after the World Cup over the “disrespect and racism” he claimed to have suffered from German FA officials, has waded in on the situation.

He slammed the handling of Boateng’s enforced international retirement.

Writing on Twitter, the Gunners star said: “Chin up Bro 👊🏼 Since our very beginnings in the youth National teams we celebrated so many special moments together. You’re truly a friend and a great person on and off the pitch.

“I feel sorry one of the best German players of the last decades has to leave the National team in that way. 🙏🏼 #Danke @JB17Official.”

Interestingly, Ozil did not have anything to say about the treatment of Hummels and Muller.

The trio, who have 246 caps between them and were all part of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad.