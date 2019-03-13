Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: Early Team News

Here is the early team news ahead of this evening’s Bayern Munich vs Liverpool clash in their Champions League last-16 second leg.

Bayern Munich team news

Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich are both suspended for Bayern. Winger Arjen Robben (calf) and midfielder Corentin Tolisso (knee) are long-term absentees.

David Alaba and Kingsley Coman have missed the last two Bundesliga games due to muscle injuries, but are expected to be fit.

Striker Striker Robert Lewandowski trained alone in the gym earlier this week, but his participation in this game is not thought to be in doubt.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will make a decision this morning on whether right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit enough to be involved in tonight’s game.

The England starlet picked up a minor injury in the closing stages of last weekend’s win over Burnley.

The Reds are also checking on vice-captain James Milner, who missed the Clarets game with a slight muscle injury, and centre-back Dejan Lovren, who is yet to play since suffering his hamstring injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has taken young defender Nathaniel Phillips and reserve left-back Alberto Moreno to Germany as cover in case any of his injury doubts are ruled out.

Midfielder Naby Keita has not made the trip. He picked up an injury against Burnley.

Virgil van Dijk is back from the suspension that ruled him out of the first leg.