Ben Chilwell pokes fun at Dele Alli’s calf muscles

England’s players have been working out in the gym today.

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli was among those pumping iron… though not all of his team-mates were impressed with what they saw.

Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell was keen to draw attention to the Spurs star’s calf muscles, which are perhaps not the biggest you’ve ever seen.

After signalling his amusement at Alli’s leg muscles in a video, Chilwell took to social media.

He wrote: “Glad to see you’re putting that work in bro.”