Bernd Leno hints Jesse Lingard’s moonwalk fuelled Arsenal’s win over Man Utd

Jesse Lingard’s moonwalking motivated Arsenal to beat Manchester United in yesterday’s Premier League game, goalkeeper Bernd Leno has suggested.

The England international broke into the dance move during United’s FA Cup victory over the Gunners in January.

Leno says the exuberance with which United celebrated that win was noted and helped to fuel Arsenal’s 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The German keeper told The Guardian: “In your mind you will never forget something like that, when someone is celebrating. You don’t want to see it again so we were motivated. We knew before the game about our chance because Manchester United had one point more than us. Now we have two points [more than them] and that was enough motivation for us.”

That ought to give Lingard at least two reasons to consider desisting from Michael Jackson goal celebrations in the future.

United recorded a 3-1 win over the Gunners in their FA Cup fourth round tie, with goals from Alexis Sanchez, Lingard and Anthony Martial putting Unai Emery’s side out of the competition. After slotting in the second goal from Romelu Lukaku’s pass, Lingard ran to the corner and started moonwalking.

But Granit Xhaka’s long-range effort and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty ensured Arsenal got their revenge in yesterday’s league encounter.