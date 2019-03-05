Brandon Williams: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains youngster’s inclusion

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been talking about his decision to include teenage left-back Brandon Williams in the travelling squad for tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 second leg at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old was an expected name on the list of players making the trip announced earlier today, but Solskjaer says he believes the youngster can make the step up.

He admitted that the call-up to the first-team squad had come as a surprise to Williams, who only made his under-23s debut last month.

But the Norwegian says players would not be in the United academy if the club didn’t believe they could make it and that all young players should be ready to take their chance.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the United boss said: “Brandon is a quick full-back who can play both sides. It’s the first time he’s travelled with us and he didn’t expect to come. But that’s why you’re in the academy — we believe in you and suddenly you can step up.”

It remains to be seen whether Williams will make the final 18-man matchday squad named by Solskjaer tomorrow evening.

Fellow full-backs Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, Diogo Dalot and Ashley Young are all in the travelling party.