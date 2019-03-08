Chelsea ‘astonished’ FIFA won’t suspend transfer ban

Chelsea have issued a statement saying they are “astonished” by FIFA’s refusal to suspend their transfer ban until an appeal is heard.

The Blues have appealed against the ban, which prevents them signing any first-team or youth players for the next two transfer windows. The ban relates to the signing and registration of young players from outside the UK.

Having lodged an appeal, Chelsea are clearly unimpressed that world football’s governing body has not committed to deferring the punishment pending the outcome of that appeal.

Its statement reads: “Chelsea Football Club is astonished by the FIFA Appeal Committee’s decision not to suspend its sanction pending completion of the appeal process.

“The club acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and has already notified FIFA of its intention to appeal against the Disciplinary Committee’s decision and sanction. As a matter of procedural fairness and equality of treatment, and Swiss law, the club’s right to an appeal process must be afforded, before any irremediable sanction takes effect.

“So far as the club is aware, in all previous cases where a registration ban has been imposed by FIFA, a decision has also been made to suspend the sanction until the appeal process has been completed. In this case, Chelsea considers that it is being treated inconsistently in comparison with other European clubs.

“We will consider our next steps once we have received the written reasons for this decision from FIFA. The Club notes the Appeal Committee’s statement that it has the right to appeal to CAS. In the meantime the Club will continue to fully cooperate with the proceedings.”

The previous cases mentioned in Chelsea’s statement refer to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, who were both able to postpone transfer bans and sign new players during an appeals process, even though they both ended up serving the ban.