Chelsea offer counselling to Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has been offered counselling by the club after being racially abused twice in the space of 11 days.

Hudson-Odoi, aged 18, has only made 25 senior competitive appearances, but has now had to endure racist abuse from supporters at two of those matches.

He was subjected to monkey chants during Chelsea’s Europa League win over Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine on March 14. UEFA is investigating those chants.

And Hudson-Odoi was one of the England players targeted by racists in the crowd during the 1-5 win in Montenegro on Monday evening. Disciplinary proceedings have also been opened into those incidents by European football’s governing body.

The BBC reports that the young attacker is faring well in the wake of his experiences on the pitch, but he will be offered a range of support by the club should he wish to avail of it.

Speaking in a post-match interview in Montenegro, Hudson-Odoi said: “When you are hearing stuff like that from the fans, it is not right and it is unacceptable. Hopefully UEFA deal with it properly.

“When me and Rosey went over there, they were saying ‘ooh aa aa’ monkey stuff – we just have to keep our heads and keep a strong mentality.”